Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Shares Up 4.2%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.21. 1,709 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MALRY. Citigroup raised shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $2.0581 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Mineral Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MALRY)

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

