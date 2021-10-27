$0.78 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

