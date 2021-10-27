The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.14. The Timken posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 1.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $70.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

