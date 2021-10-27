CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Shares Up 0.1%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 1,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.