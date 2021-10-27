Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 402.90 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £556.86 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 319.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.93. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 415 ($5.42).

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.