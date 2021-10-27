Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

