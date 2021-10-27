Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.
Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.07.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
