Lambda Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00210686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00099280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,534,230 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

