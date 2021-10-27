Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

VRT stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

