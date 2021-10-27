Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $169.42 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $169,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,395,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 342,755 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 274,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 172,351 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 122,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,866,000.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.63.

