Utah Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Yandex were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 82.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after purchasing an additional 987,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 373.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 39.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.55, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

