Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $3,512,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 318,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 27.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.80.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $518.77 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $250.24 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

