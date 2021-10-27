Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 300 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $242,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Shares of ZEN opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

