Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,051,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $429.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $426.71 and its 200-day moving average is $378.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.79 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

