Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,063,000 after buying an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after buying an additional 264,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after buying an additional 123,380 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $416.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.62. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

