Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after acquiring an additional 174,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

