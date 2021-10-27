Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 141,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

