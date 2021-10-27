Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bumble by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMBL opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

