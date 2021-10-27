Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,567 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 57,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 50,270 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $201.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $209.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,206 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

