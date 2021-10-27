State Street Corp Has $610.24 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $610,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Abiomed by 55.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $348.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.12. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

