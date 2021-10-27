State Street Corp Buys 2,702 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.27% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $627,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIO opened at $773.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $773.31 and a 200 day moving average of $684.35. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $507.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.