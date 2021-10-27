State Street Corp Sells 624,888 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,211,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $686,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

