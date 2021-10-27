Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,006,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,828 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $734,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 33.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 30.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 34.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

