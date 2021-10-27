Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

TSE GCM opened at C$5.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$521.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.06. Gran Colombia Gold has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$8.40.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$118.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hernan Martinez bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.66 per share, with a total value of C$60,550.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,658,145.86.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

