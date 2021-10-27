Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alcoa to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

NYSE:AA opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

