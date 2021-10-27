Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

AI stock opened at C$14.56 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 102.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$620.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.38 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

