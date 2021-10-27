Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86). 271,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,857,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.80 ($0.87).

The company has a market cap of £255.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.79. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.