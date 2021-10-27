Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the blue-jean maker on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

