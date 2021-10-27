Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.70

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 5961483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $39,840,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $27,404,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $24,900,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $22,650,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $20,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.