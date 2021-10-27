The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Earnings Results

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $316.02 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $318.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.05.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,248 shares of company stock valued at $56,363,377 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

