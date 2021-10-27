Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7373 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.