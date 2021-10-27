Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7373 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

