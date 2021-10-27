B. Riley Financial (RILY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

Shares of RILY opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,158.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 204,808 shares of company stock worth $12,609,671. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 6,727.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of B. Riley Financial worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

