Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup increased their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

