State Street Corp Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.75% of Arista Networks worth $765,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $403.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.35 and a fifty-two week high of $407.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

