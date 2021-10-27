CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.10 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $95,125,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after buying an additional 137,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after buying an additional 57,163 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $642.94 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,727,090 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.29.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.