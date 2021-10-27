CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,844 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $174.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.94. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

