CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 215 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,004 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

