Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $34.49 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 25,339.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,529 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $34,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

