Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $308,000 Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 163.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,610,854.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 258,654 shares of company stock valued at $30,425,630 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.98 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

