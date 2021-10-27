Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.58% of AMC Networks worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

