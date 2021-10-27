Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 113,325 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

