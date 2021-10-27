Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

