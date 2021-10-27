Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of TRTN opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. Triton International has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

