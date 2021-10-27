Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA) declared a dividend on Monday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:LSAA opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £772,318.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14. Life Settlement Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2 ($0.03).
Life Settlement Assets Company Profile
