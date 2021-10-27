Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA) declared a dividend on Monday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:LSAA opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £772,318.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14. Life Settlement Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2 ($0.03).

Life Settlement Assets Company Profile

Life Settlement Assets PLC engages in managing investments in whole and partial interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. Life Settlement Assets PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

