Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0324 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.41. Prosus has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PROSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prosus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

