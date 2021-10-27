Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $331.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.37.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

