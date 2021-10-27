TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Truist increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.21.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.