Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $147.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TARO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
