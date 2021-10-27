Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $147.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TARO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

