Donegal Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $466.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $200.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Barry C. Huber purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

