RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend by 312.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of RBB opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBB. Stephens lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RBB Bancorp stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of RBB Bancorp worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

